Nick Jonas on being married to Priyanka Chopra: ‘If you find the right person, life is amazing’

Singer- actor Nick Jonas has said that he has been ‘spitballing’ with wife Priyanka Chopra about collaborating in the future, and creating content that their kids could also enjoy. He also said that married life has been treating him well and that he’d highly recommend it to others.

“Married life is amazing. Having your teammate, your person on your side through everything is just incredible. I highly suggest it, basically, I think marriage is great and if you find the right person it’s even more amazing,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight.

Asked about whether they’re considering having children, Nick told Extra, “We’re taking our time.” But because he was promoting an animated film called Ugly Dolls, Nick took the opportunity to talk about “something that becomes part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future.”

But then Nick added an interesting detail. He said some of the more ‘adult-themed’ content that he’s planning with Priyanka would have to wait. “That’s everything from the music to projects that we align ourselves with and, maybe some of the projects that are more adult-themed we’ll hold those back ’til they get older obviously,” he said.

As to what this adult-themed content is, we’ll have to wait and see. But as of now, both Nick and Priyanka have a packed slate. Nick and his brothers have reunited for a new world tour of the Jonas Brothers - two singles from a possible upcoming album have already been released. Nick will also be seen in a small role in Jumanji 3. He appeared in a cameo in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Priyanka, meanwhile, recently wrapped filming on her Bollywood comeback film, The Sky is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actor has also announced an India-set wedding comedy, in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling. Priyanka will also star in and produce an upcoming film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela, a follower of Osho’s who went rogue and was charged with attempted murder. The film will be directed by Oscar-winner Barry Levinson.

Avengers: Endgame filmmaker Joe Russo revealed in an interview that he is also in talks with Priyanka for a future project, but refused to divulge more details.

Priyanka and Nick are on the committee of this year’s Met Gala, and Nick told E! News that he understands the significance of the event. Nick and Priyanka first appeared in the public together at the 2017 Met Gala. “It was our first date,” he said. “Well I don’t know if it was even a date.”

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 16:56 IST