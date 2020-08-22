e-paper
Nick Jonas shares a gorgeous pic of wife Priyanka Chopra at a beach, says 'these are a few of my favourite things'

Nick Jonas shares a gorgeous pic of wife Priyanka Chopra at a beach, says ‘these are a few of my favourite things’

Nick Jonas has shared a picture of wife Priyanka Chopra from one of their many beachside holidays. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 22, 2020 08:44 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stayed home in Los Angeles all through the lockdown.
Actor Priyanka Chopra’s singer husband Nick Jonas on Friday shared a stunning flashback picture of his wife. It is from one of their many beachside moments.

Sharing it, he wrote: “These are a few of my favorite things... #flashbackfriday #happyfriday #villaone #tequila.” The picture shows Priyanka, sitting with her back to the camera, looking towards the expansive sea.Placed in the foreground is a bottle of tequila.

 

Priyanka’s fans couldn’t stop raving about their favourite star and dropped comments like “so pretty”, “so beautiful,” and “my baby,” apart from various others who shared appreciative emojis in the comments section.

On Thursday, Priyanka had posted a picture of herself from their visit to a cluster of lakes in California called Mammoth Lakes and had written: “Mother nature’s medicine.” Some time before that, she had posted a picture from her car, travelling to undisclosed destination and had written: “Wanderlust...” Fans were quick to guess that the actor was on her way for the shoot of her upcoming film, Matrix 4.

Priyanka has been home all this while but she has ensured that her Instagram account is full of activity. She has expressed her views on happenings in the US and around the world. At the selection of US Senator Kamala Harris as the running mate of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, an elated Priyanka had written: “This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. #representationmatters  PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!”

Workwise, she remains busy - her upcoming projects include Happiness Continues, We Can Be Heroes, Matrix 4 and The White Tiger - all of which are in various stages of shooting and production.

