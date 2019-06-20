Nikita Dutta on Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor: ‘He interacts with everyone on the set, which is superb’

Actor Nikita Dutta, who plays an actor in Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Kabir Singh, has said Shahid connects with everyone on sets. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Nikita said, “He interacts with everyone on the set, which is superb. He once told me that I am not expressive off-camera. My poker face makes it difficult for people to figure out what’s on my mind.”

She also talked about her role and said: “I play Jiya Sharma, an actress who falls in love with Kabir’s weirdness, which struck me as interesting. All my scenes are with Shahid. I haven’t worked with Kiara. After taking up a film there’s no point thinking about it. It’s better to take the good that comes your way instead of sitting around and waiting… nothing really works out in that case.”

Nikita made her Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014), before she moved on to TV where she essayed the role of the protagonist in Dream Girl. She was also seen in Reema Kagti’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold last year where she starred opposite Sunny Kaushal.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is an official remake of his Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and is slated to hit theatres on June 21.. The film was recently awarded an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a few changes. Warnings were inserted on all drug scenes, disclaimer against ragging was added and the CBFC sought modification in a scene where a character will be seen snorting drugs – it has been changed from front to side angle shot and has also been added in the movie. The CBFC also muted cuss words Be*******, ma*******, Ch***** and Ga***.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 14:30 IST