Nikiten Dheer reveals he was bullied in school: ‘People make fun of things they don’t understand’

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:09 IST

Nikiten Dheer recently made his digital debut with web series, Raktanchal. The actor, who shot to fame as Tangaballi from Chennai Express, plays a dreaded gangster named Waseem Khan in the crime drama. However, the 6’2’’ actor claims that against the popular belief, his physique didn’t save him from bullying at school.

You play a gangster in the show. Are you not wary of being typecast as an antagonist?

All the characters are grey in Raktanchal, there’s no hero or a villain. I just believe in doing good work and entertaining the audience. Almost everyone is typecast in our industry and is striving to entertain the audience.

What made you pick up the show?

I have attempted something like this for the first time. It’s a MX Original, based in the heartland of India. The language used is the local tongue of Uttar Pradesh and the story is original. The show is set in 1980s and revolves around the tender mafia which was prevalent in those times. There are two heavyweights – Waseem Khan and Vijay Singh and there is a lot of bloodshed when they face each other, which is the reason behind the title, Raktanchal.

How did your life change after Chennai Express?

Chennai Express was a very positive experience for me and the love I received has been life changing. The character was physically very intimidating and I have a particular physique due to which the roles I get are different.

You played Danger Bhai in Freaky Ali. How do your near and deal ones react to your image?

I played Danger Bhai but it was a comic role. Unfortunately it’s a given in our society that if you have a tall and heavy physique, you are perceived as dangerous. I don’t think that’s the case. If you look closer, you will realise the kids who are taller or who have a different structure are the ones who are bullied the most and treated badly in school. The kids who are shorter often gang up and bully kids who are tall. I have lot of fans who are 13-14 year old and very tall for their age and are facing bullying. This mindset needs to change that a person who is tall and heavy is dangerous because that’s not true.

Were you bullied during school days?

Yes I was. In fact some of my friends who are well built were bullied as well. But as you grow older, you thank God for making you the way you are, value yourself more and understand why people have a problem with you.

I want to tell my friends that ‘it’s okay, you need not worry and keep your chin up. People make fun of things they don’t understand.’

You were about to return with Sooryavanshi but otherwise you have been more active on TV in last few years. Why did you choose to make that shift?

It wasn’t intentional. I was a little caught up with other things and films took a backseat for some time. Then I did a couple of projects in the south. Besides Sooryavanshi, I have also shot for Shershaah.

Have you watched your father Pankaj Dheer’s Mahabharat during lockdown?

Yes I have watched it. I have watched lot more content and am obviously following the news as well. I am trying to pass my time in a positive way because all of us are stuck in the same situation. No one has ever witnessed such a crisis so we should keep a positive attitude.

