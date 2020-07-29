e-paper
Nimrat Kaur loses out on Emmy nomination for Homeland, goes back to doing dishes: 'Gratitude from my sparkling kitchen'

Nimrat Kaur loses out on Emmy nomination for Homeland, goes back to doing dishes: ‘Gratitude from my sparkling kitchen’

Nimrat Kaur was watching the Emmy nominations at home on Tuesday, hoping for a nod in the supporting actress category. Things didn’t turn out that well.

tv Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nimrat Kaur played Tasneem Qureshi on homeland.
Nimrat Kaur played Tasneem Qureshi on homeland.(Sifeddine Elamine/SHOWTIME)
         

Actor Nimrat Kaur could not score an Emmy nomination and went back to her daily chores after Tuesday’s announcement. She took to Twitter to thank fans for their wishes and said she was excited for the Emmys.

Nimrat was presented ‘for consideration’ by the Emmys jury for her role in US thriller series Homeland. She was hoping for a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

 

“HUGE thanks to ALL your wishes for the consideration of my @TheEmmys nomination! Was so exciting to await the ‘announcement’ which was shortly followed by going back to doing the dishes cuz the show must go on! Lots of LOVE and gratitude from my sparkling kitchen and heart,” she wrote.

Nimrat’s fans, however, showered her with support and love. “You were spectacular, enough said. You are the Queen! Homeland was, is, and will forever remain among the absolute best TV. Cheers,” read a comment. “Your an amazing actress. your time will come for sure,” read another.

Also read: Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: Ahead of KGF 2’s Adheera, 5 times he embraced the dark side

Those who ultimately made the nominations list in the category were Laura Dern and Merly Streep for Big Little Lies Season 2, Fiona Shaw for Killing Eve, Julia Garner for Ozark, Sarah Snook for Succession, Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown, Samira Wiley for The Handmaid’s Tale and Thandie Newton, Westworld. Last year, Julia had won the award for her performance in Ozark

Nimrat plays Tasneem Qureshi, the head of the Pakistani intelligence agency on Homeland. The show stars Claire Dane in the lead and has been on air since 2011. The series ended in April this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

