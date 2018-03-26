Not approached for Bharat, Shotgun Shaadi: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s name is being associated with Bharat and Shotgun Shaadi but the actor says she has not been approached for the projects.

Bharat stars Salman Khan while Sidharth Malhotra is in Shotgun Shaadi.

“There are a couple of films that my name is being associated with when I haven’t even been approached. The only films I am working on are Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and Saaho. My producers will announce if and when I sign another project. Till then please don’t believe in any speculations,” Shraddha said in a statement.

Nature love ♥️ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Mar 13, 2018 at 3:18am PDT

Saaho is an action thriller, starring Baahubali star Prabhas while Stree is a horror-comedy and also features Rajkumar Rao. The film is currently being shot in Chanderi, Bhopal.

Shraddha is opposite Shahid in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the shooting for which just wrapped up in Tehri, Uttarakhand.

Follow @htshowbiz for more