e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Nothing changes for Akshay Kumar’: Actor holds 6 am script meeting for Bell Bottom, day after Covid-19 shoot

‘Nothing changes for Akshay Kumar’: Actor holds 6 am script meeting for Bell Bottom, day after Covid-19 shoot

Actor Akshay Kumar participated in a 6 am script meeting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The film industry is showing signs of revival with lockdown as loSee a picture here.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 10:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar has several films lined up.
Akshay Kumar has several films lined up.
         

Actor Akshay Kumar is back at work, even if the coronavirus lockdown is proving to be an obstacle. After filming a Covid-19 awareness campaign on Monday, the actor participated in a script narration for the upcoming film Bell Bottom, on Tuesday.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared a picture of their Zoom meeting, which took place at 6 am. He wrote, “Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6am final narration of #BellBottom.” Advani also tagged writers Ranjit Tiwari and Aseem Arora, along with producers Jaccky and Vashu Bhagnani.

 

Bell Bottom is an 80s-set spy thriller that Akshay desribed on Twitter as “a roller-coaster spy ride.” The film is currently slated for a January 2021 release.

On Monday, Akshay shot for an advertisement campaign regarding the “post lockdown responsibilities” at Kamalistan studio with director R Balki. Balki later told PTI that the advertisement was for the health ministry and the team took all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and working with minimal crew.

 

Apart from Bell Bottom, the actor has the following films in the pipeline — Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Tamil director Raghava Lawrrence’s first Hindi venture Laxmmi Bomb, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Yashraj Films’ Prithviraj, to be directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and Bachchan Pandey, which will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj sets to be destroyed before monsoon, scenes yet to be shot

While Sooryavanshi has been delayed, Laxxmi Bomb is rumoured to be headed to a streaming platform. On Tuesday, it was reported that the sets of Prithviraj, due out on Diwali, were going to be destroyed ahead of the monsoon, because of the delay in filming. The sets are likely to be made indoors now to finish the rest of the shoot.

A delegation including producers Ekta Kapoor, JD Majethia and Nitin Vaidya and broadcasters like Viacom 18’s Rahul Joshi and Punit Goenka of Zee Entertainment Enterprise recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday to discuss the possibility of re-starting operations. The CM has told them to identify safe, secluded places where shooting can resume with all health guidelines being followed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
LIVE: Germany wants to lift travel warning for 31 European nations
LIVE: Germany wants to lift travel warning for 31 European nations
‘Dangerous’: Bhopal health experts on homeopathic treatment of Covid-19
‘Dangerous’: Bhopal health experts on homeopathic treatment of Covid-19
Despite bumper crop, prices of farm produce lowest in recent years due to Covid-19 lockdown
Despite bumper crop, prices of farm produce lowest in recent years due to Covid-19 lockdown
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In