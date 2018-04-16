October box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan film earns Rs 20.25cr in 3 days

Varun Dhawan’s October may have been a slow starter at the box office but it has been gradually gathering steam as positive word of mouth flows in. The film which began its run with about Rs 5 crore on Friday ended the first weekend with a collection of Rs 20.25 crore. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Banita Sandhu opposite Varun. For the film to post a healthy box office number, it would have to continue earning money on the weekdays now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz.”

The film traces the story of Dan (Varun) who is a hotel management trainee and fancies his co-worker Shiuli (Banita). The film’s opening collection was way lesser than what a typical Varun film opens with on an average, Rs 11.4 crore. However, the film is unlike Judwaa 2 or Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the actor’s last two hits, in both tone and treatment.

Varun has emerged as the most bankable stars of his generation at the ticket windows -- of the his five release, four have crossed Rs 100-crore-mark at the BO. He has also not given a single flop in is career till date.

Talking about his role, Varun had earlier said: “October comes from an extremely special place from my heart because as my career forwarded, I just felt that I started becoming more selfish and I wanted to do a selfless character like Dan.”

