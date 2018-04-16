October box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan film earns Rs 20.25cr in 3 days
Varun Dhawan’s October has earned over Rs 20 crore within three days at the box office. The Shoojit Sircar film started slow but has gathered steam with good word of mouth.bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2018 12:21 IST
Varun Dhawan’s October may have been a slow starter at the box office but it has been gradually gathering steam as positive word of mouth flows in. The film which began its run with about Rs 5 crore on Friday ended the first weekend with a collection of Rs 20.25 crore. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Banita Sandhu opposite Varun. For the film to post a healthy box office number, it would have to continue earning money on the weekdays now.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz.”
#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018
The film traces the story of Dan (Varun) who is a hotel management trainee and fancies his co-worker Shiuli (Banita). The film’s opening collection was way lesser than what a typical Varun film opens with on an average, Rs 11.4 crore. However, the film is unlike Judwaa 2 or Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the actor’s last two hits, in both tone and treatment.
Varun has emerged as the most bankable stars of his generation at the ticket windows -- of the his five release, four have crossed Rs 100-crore-mark at the BO. He has also not given a single flop in is career till date.
Talking about his role, Varun had earlier said: “October comes from an extremely special place from my heart because as my career forwarded, I just felt that I started becoming more selfish and I wanted to do a selfless character like Dan.”
