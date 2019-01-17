On Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s 18th wedding anniversary, she reveals what her husband gave her

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his actor-turned-author wife, Twinkle Khanna, are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Twinkle has taken to Twitter with what she calls an ‘18 year challenge’. In a few hilariously worded tweets, Twinkle – who goes by the nom de plume Mrs Funnybones – has revealed the answer to the question ‘what did your husband give you for anniversary’.

However, since it is Twinkle we are talking about, she added a delicious twist, and made it about everything she didn’t get on the anniversary but she might have liked. It started with her climbing aboard an aircraft, with the caption, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary ? Unfortunately he didn’t give me a private jet #18YearChallenge.”

What did your husband give you for your anniversary ? Unfortunately he didn’t give me a date with my childhood crush Rob Lowe #18yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/0bHTmOq6zi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2019

What did your husband give you for your anniversary ? Unfortunately he didn’t give me a private jet #18YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/XnEtWT1dbV — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2019

In another photo, she can be seen with actor Rob Lowe, with the tweet saying, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary ? Unfortunately he didn’t give me a date with my childhood crush Rob Lowe #18yearchallenge.” There is another one in which Akshay is seen hugging Ranveer Singh with the tweet mentioning, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately he didn’t even give me a freshly wrapped Mr Singh just kept all the hugs for himself #18yearchallenge.”

What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately he didn’t even give me a freshly wrapped Mr Singh just kept all the hugs for himself #18yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/OKvP2UUPGi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2019

The last and the most beautiful tweet was saved for the end. “What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Fortunately, he gave me 18 years of solid friendship, enough space so I could grow and somehow managed to hold my hand for a large part of the way. This is not the end-apparently we are just on page 120! #18yearchallenge.”

What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Fortunately, he gave me 18 years of solid friendship, enough space so I could grow and somehow managed to hold my hand for a large part of the way. This is not the end-apparently we are just on page 120! #18yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/De4tSMrjrC — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2019

Akshay and Twinkle celebrated their anniversary with friends Sunny and Anu Dewan, and Bobby and Tania Deol at a restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai on Wednesday. The couples posed for the photographers outside the restaurant. The same group was spotted out for dinner at Akshay Kumar’s birthday in September.

On the work front, Akshay has Kesari, Mission Mangal, Good News and Housefull 4 in the offing, along with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Twinkle’s Pyjamas are Forgiving was recently launched to much acclaim.

