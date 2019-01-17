Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 18th wedding anniversary with dinner date and Bobby Deol. See pics

Akshay Kumar and his wife, writer Twinkle Khanna, were spotted outside a Juhu restaurant on Tuesday, where they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary with friends. The Bollywood couple was joined by Sunny and Anu Dewan, and Bobby and Tania Deol.

Akshay wore a black T-shirt and dark pants, while Twinkle wore a white shirt and gold skirt combo. The couples posed for the photographers outside the restaurant. The same group was spotted out for dinner at Akshay Kumar’s birthday in September.

Videos from that party showed Twinkle getting into the wrong car, much to Akshay and Bobby’s amusement.

The Bollywood couple frequently posts pictures of their married life, and their daughter, Nitara, on social media. In fact, Akshay recently took to Instagram to share a video of him and Nitara flying a kite on Makar Sakranti. “Meet daddy’s little helper. Continuing our yearly father-daughter ritual of flying kites soaring high in the sky!” Akshay captioned the video.

At the launch event for her latest book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, Twinkle spoke about the two things her husband has told her never to attempt. “...My husband (Akshay Kumar) has told me two things, to never go back to acting and not to ever do stand-up comedy, because I’m terrible at both,” she said. The columnist has acknowledged her lack of acting talent in the past. “I have not given any hit film. Whatever films I have done should be banned and (no one should watch) it. Most of the time, I pretend I have Alzheimer’s and I don’t remember my film career and it makes me happy that ways,” Twinkle told PTI.

Akshay, meanwhile, will next be seen in Kesari. He has been sharing pictures from the sets of the war drama on his social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 09:04 IST