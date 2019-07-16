On Katrina Kaif’s birthday, Alia Bhatt wishes ‘dearest Katy’: ‘May you give us body goals all your life’

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a sweet message for actor Katrina Kaif, who celebrates her 36th birthday on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared a picture of the two and captioned it with a birthday wish.

“Happiest birthday dearest Katy! May you laugh and dance all day...shine and smile all year and give us body goals your whole life,” she wrote with the picture. The picture shows Alia peaking at the camera from behind Katrina while the latter flashes a sweet smile. The picture was clicked at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebrations in Alibaug a couple of years ago. The party was also attended by Deepika Padukone and others.

Katrina is spending her birthday with family and friends in Mexico. She will enjoy a four-day vacation in the sunny country. Talking to DNA about her plans, Katrina said, “I think birthdays are always fun. It’s not such a big deal, honestly, it’s more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family.”

On Alia’s birthday in March, Katrina had also shared a message for her on her Instagram stories. She shared a stunning picture of hers in a pink dress and captioned it, “Happy birthday Alu...may you rise to greater and greater heights.”

Katrina and Alia were great friends until two years ago and were often spotted together at gym and event. Alia began dating Katrina’s ex-boyfriend and actor Ranbir Singh last year. Both Alia and Katrina have said that the relationship has not changed their equation with each other.

Katrina told Filmfare last year, “When I thought about it, I just felt, who she was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?” In an interview to DNA, she said, “I will tell you something important. A certain thing is already playing out in a certain manner. My reaction to it makes no difference. I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way.”

Ranbir and Alia met Katrina at this year’s Filmfare Awards. Their exchange of hugs and kisses was also caught on camera.

