Pak actor Mahira Khan on Article 370 withdrawal: ‘Heaven is burning and we silently weep’. Twitter fights back

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:56 IST

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan took to Twitter to express her views on Kashmir even as Article 370 was repealed by Government of India on Monday. However, many on Twitter came down heavily on her.

On Monday, Mahira wrote: “Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds.” She was criticised by many on Twitter; one user said, “Why you disturb... #Kashmir in our #India,” while another remarked, “Focus on your own country”.

Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 5, 2019

Another user drew her attention to Muslims in Yemen and Palestine and wrote: “I am trying to find out your tweet regarding what happening in Yemen and Palestine. aren’t they Muslims as well?” And yet another requested her to show her solidarity with Chinese Muslims as well. He said: “Show some ur anxiety over Chinese Muslim too.” And yet another, reminding her of the plight of Balochistan, said “Balochistan is waiting for its freedom from Pakistani occupation. Till when will Pakistan do atrocities in that region? Free Balochistan”.

Mahira tends to attract controversies. Only recently Pakistani TV actor Firdaus Jamal had called her an ‘aged actress fit to play only a mother’s role’. Mahira has penned an open letter, taking a dig at the actor without actually naming him in reply.

