Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser: Not Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, stunning visuals steal the show. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:37 IST

The teaser of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is out and looks impressive with its look and feel. It begins with a chopper landing on the rough terrains of what looks like Ladakh, followed by stunning glimpses of the lead couple enjoying various adventurous sports.

Besides Karan, the film also introduces newcomer Sahher Bambba as the female lead. The lead actors are seen racing ahead in an open gypsy, crossing a river via ropeway and mountaineering on snow-clad mountains. The film is said to be a story about first love and also stars Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna and Akash Dhar.

Directed by Sunny Deol, the film is said to hit theatres on September 20.

Sunny had earlier introduced Karan by sharing the first poster of the film with the caption, “Proud and excited to bring the next generation of our family, my son Karan, along with Sahher who embark on their new journey of Pahla Pyaar with #PalPalDilKePaas.”

Proud and excited to bring the next generation of our family, my son Karan, along with Sahher who embark on their new journey of पहला प्यार with #PalPalDilKePaas. Teaser out on Monday at 11am!#KaranDeol #SahherBambba @aapkadharam @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/7pDDFAarlo — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 3, 2019

Talking about his son’s debut, Sunny had said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, “I remind myself that I did, so he will too. Still, given that he comes from a protective family, it’s good I’ve directed his first film. It’s important for a newcomer to be fathered and while filmmakers in our time were more approachable, the scenario has changed today.”

Sunny had revealed that despite pushing Karan to film the scene, he had his heart in his mouth while watching him plummet 400 feet and forgot to record the stunt. He further admitted that he got even more nervous watching those scenes, wondering if he could have done better.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares a hug with mother-in-law Anju and father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, clicks selfies with fans. See pics

Talking about the same, he said, “I was the first in our generation to be launched and this film made me realise what my dad (Dharmendra) must have gone through during Betaab. Unless you become a father yourself, you can’t empathise with this pain, fear and love.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 12:35 IST