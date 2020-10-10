Palak Tiwari’s father Raja Chaudhary wishes her a happy birthday with throwback pic. See here

bollywood

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:24 IST

Soon-to-be actor Palak Tiwari’s father, Raja Chaudhary, has wished her a happy birthday with a throwback picture. Palak, who lives with mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, turned 20 on Thursday.

Raja took to Instagram to share an old picture of himself with Palak, which appears to have been put through a black-and-white filter and cropped. He captioned it, “Time just fly...” Raja had previously wished his ex-wife, Shweta, on her birthday.

Shweta had taken to Instagram and shared several pictures from Palak’s birthday party. “Happy Birthday to My Good luck charm She’s a Badass with a big HEART @palaktiwarii sr.Tiwari,” Shweta captioned her post. The photos show them out and about in Mumbai, visiting some eateries and spending time at the beach.

Palak baked a special cake for her mother, who celebrated her birthday last week. Shweta, who recently recovered from Covid-19, had shared social media posts expressing her happiness. She said in one of the videos, “Aaj mere isolation ka aakhri din hai, kal se main azaad hongi. Bahar Lovu kuch kar rahi hai. Chal ke dekhti hoon, kya kar rahi hai (Today is the last day of my isolation, I will be free from tomorrow. Lovu is doing something outside, let me see what she is up to).”

She added in another video, “What a cake! Amazing cake! Main iss duniya ki luckiest mom hoon, mere jitna lucky koi bhi nahi ho sakta (I am the luckiest mom in the world, no one can be luckier than me).”

Palak recently signed her first film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, co-produced by Vivek Oberoi. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra, is said to be inspired by true events and is the first of a horror-thriller franchise. Wishing his daughter all the best, Raja told Tellychakkar, “I would like to wish Palak all the best for her future and her projects. I think she will have to focus more on her career and concentrate on her work and health.”

