Parineeti Chopra: Looking forward to romance Akshay sir on the big screen

Actor Parineeti Chopra has so far worked with the younger crop of actors, such as Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Roy Kapur. Therefore, being paired with actor Akshay Kumar, 51, in her upcoming film, Kesari, is a dream come true. Although she has shot with actor Ajay Devgn in Golmaal Again (2017), she was part of the ensemble cast and her onscreen relationship with Ajay was not a romantic one. So, this 30-year-old actor is evidently excited about shooting the period war drama with Akshay, being directed by Anurag Singh.

When asked how different it is to be on the set with him as compared to her earlier co-stars who were her age, she says, “Akshay sir is as excited as any other actor on the set. He is happy to be there and he make that extra effort to make everyone around him comfortable. I can expect it from the newer boys, but he is a veteran and doesn’t really need to go out of his way to make actresses or crew comfortable and happy, yet he does. So, within the first few days you realise he is a beautiful person.”

She has shot for a few days for the film, but most of the shoot is scheduled for later this year. “My biggest chunk of the shoot is going to be in December, that’s when I will know how it feels when I have to romance him,” she says.

The actor adds that, even in the past, whenever she has worked with senior actors, such as Ajay, Govinda in Kill Dill (2014), Anupam Kher in Dawat-e-Ishq (2014) and Manoj Joshi in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), she has only had a great experience. “I’ve just been blessed that the kind of senior actors I’ve worked with are the kinds who really enjoy themselves on set, and they don’t take their stardom that seriously, whether it’s Ajay sir or Akshay sir or others,” says Parineeti, who was last seen in Namaste England with her Ishaqzaade (2012) co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Another actor she is pairing up with is her Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) co-star, Sidharth Malhotra for the upcoming Jabariya Jodi. So, one tends to ask her if equation or the onscreen camaraderie changes over time? “One hundred per cent, it does! And I feel it’s only natural for equations to change because by the time I do another film with an actor, they are a bigger star... I mean, you meet an actor today, and you meet them 10 films later, you will definitely see a change. As a co-star, we see it even more. Also, they might change as people, too, because of all the attention and love they get,” says Parineeti, who will work with Arjun for the third time in the upcoming, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

And she says that her equation with Arjun has remained unchanged over all these years. “Our bond has just gotten deeper. This friendship is just unbelievably honest and clean with no agenda. His stardom or my position does not come into play when we are talking to each other, which is too real to believe,” she says happily. “I do believe that with [some] actors it changes over time and that’s why, I appreciate and respect this relationship with Arjun even more.”

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 19:31 IST