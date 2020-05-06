Parineeti Chopra to go on virtual coffee date to raise funds for daily wage workers, promises ‘latte fun’

bollywood

Updated: May 06, 2020 13:56 IST

Parineeti Chopra will go on a virtual coffee date with five lucky winners to raise funds for daily wage workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic. She has partnered with Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform Fankind and non-profit organisation Give India for this initiative.

In a post shared on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, “You say coffee, I say WITH ME! @fankindofficial @give_india and I have come together for your chance to go on a virtual coffee date with me! All you have to do is log onto fankind.org/parineeti and help provide ration kits with essential food supplies for daily wage labourers who are struggling to feed their families.”

“5 lucky winners will get a chance to go on a super fun virtual coffee date with me! No one should go to sleep hungry, so let’s come together to feed the less privileged. And to make our impact even bigger, A.T. E Chandra foundation will be adding 25% of the total donation we raise as a matching amount, thereby multiplying our impact. YOU, ME and Latte fun! So donate now!” she added.

Also see: Athiya Shetty crops out KL Rahul from throwback pic, writes ‘feels like a dream ago’

Last month, Arjun Kapoor went on a virtual date with five winners and raised enough money to feed the families of 300 daily wage workers for a month. “Coronavirus has thrown us all into unchartered territory. I’m grateful to all my fans that my 30-minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula’s Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families. Along with the funds raised during the chat, I have also extended some additional support to Give India and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month,” he had said in a statement.

Arjun and Parineeti will be seen as two people on the run in Dibakar Banerjee’s thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which marks their onscreen reunion after the 2018 film Namaste England. The film was scheduled to release on March 20 but has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more