e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra to go on virtual coffee date to raise funds for daily wage workers, promises ‘latte fun’

Parineeti Chopra to go on virtual coffee date to raise funds for daily wage workers, promises ‘latte fun’

Parineeti Chopra has partnered with Fankind and Give India to raise funds for daily wage workers whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: May 06, 2020 13:56 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parineeti Chopra is raising funds for daily wage workers through a virtual date.
Parineeti Chopra is raising funds for daily wage workers through a virtual date.
         

Parineeti Chopra will go on a virtual coffee date with five lucky winners to raise funds for daily wage workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic. She has partnered with Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform Fankind and non-profit organisation Give India for this initiative.

In a post shared on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, “You say coffee, I say WITH ME! @fankindofficial @give_india and I have come together for your chance to go on a virtual coffee date with me! All you have to do is log onto fankind.org/parineeti and help provide ration kits with essential food supplies for daily wage labourers who are struggling to feed their families.”

“5 lucky winners will get a chance to go on a super fun virtual coffee date with me! No one should go to sleep hungry, so let’s come together to feed the less privileged. And to make our impact even bigger, A.T. E Chandra foundation will be adding 25% of the total donation we raise as a matching amount, thereby multiplying our impact. YOU, ME and Latte fun! So donate now!” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

•FOR THE DAILY WAGE WORKERS• You say coffee, I say WITH ME! @fankindofficial @give_india and I have come together for your chance to go on a virtual coffee date with me! All you have to do is log onto fankind.org/parineeti and help provide ration kits with essential food supplies for daily wage labourer's who are struggling to feed their families. (Link in bio) 5 lucky winners will get a chance to go on a super fun virtual coffee date with me! No one should go to sleep hungry, so let's come together to feed the less privileged. And to make our impact even bigger, A.T.E Chandra foundation will be be adding 25% of the total donation we raise as a matching amount, thereby multiplying our impact. YOU, ME and Latte fun! So donate now! #Fankind #FankindXParineeti #Covid19

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also see: Athiya Shetty crops out KL Rahul from throwback pic, writes ‘feels like a dream ago’

Last month, Arjun Kapoor went on a virtual date with five winners and raised enough money to feed the families of 300 daily wage workers for a month. “Coronavirus has thrown us all into unchartered territory. I’m grateful to all my fans that my 30-minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula’s Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families. Along with the funds raised during the chat, I have also extended some additional support to Give India and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month,” he had said in a statement.

Arjun and Parineeti will be seen as two people on the run in Dibakar Banerjee’s thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which marks their onscreen reunion after the 2018 film Namaste England. The film was scheduled to release on March 20 but has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news