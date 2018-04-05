Patola singer Guru Randhawa: I went to meet Irrfan sir the moment I heard about his illness

Guru Randhawa has been making waves in Bollywood ever since his song Suit Suit Karda was used in last year’s hit Hindi Medium. He has again sung and featured in a song in Irrfan’s Blackmail, which releases tomorrow (April 6). The song, Patola, has been getting a good response and has nearly got 25 million views on YouTube.

Guru says excitedly, “Patola did well even when it released (back in 2015). Everything becomes bigger when it comes to Bollywood films, and it gets a new fan base. Plus, this was my second song with Irrfan sir. The audience liked our jodi in Hindi Medium, toh response se maza aa gaya.”

Irrfan recently announced that he is suffering from a NeuroEndocrine tumour, and is undergoing treatment for the same. Guru reveals that he was taken aback when he heard about the actor’s illness for the first time [in a tweet that Irrfan posted]. “He’s an international superstar. We had shot for the song just a week before he announced his illness, he was fine till then. This sudden news made me call up the team of the film and confirm if it’s indeed true. I immediately went to meet him.”

Asked what all did they talk about when they met, Guru says, “I told him that I am hoping for his speedy recovery. He showed me a 20-minute rough cut of Blackmail, and I really liked the story. It has never been done before. I told him ‘trailer zabardast hai paaji, next level content.’ Then I asked him ‘paaji, yeh aap kaise karte ho?’ and he in turn asked me ‘Tum batao, kaise kar lete ho?’(laughs).”

