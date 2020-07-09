e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi shares unseen memories from set

'Picture abhi baaki hai': Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi shares unseen memories from set

To mark the second anniversary of the commencement of Dil Bechara’s shoot, actor Sanjana Sanghi has shared unseen memories from the sets of the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi prepare for a shot in Dil Bechara.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi prepare for a shot in Dil Bechara.
         

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who will appear opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in his final film, Dil Bechara, has shared several photos and videos from the sets of the movie, to mark the second anniversary of the commencement of its shoot. Along with director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana took to Instagram on Thursday to share the post.

She wrote in the caption, “Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second.”

 

Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their's, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. ) Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It's not Kissy, it's Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? 💔 @castingchhabra 🌍💛

She continued, “Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer. Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai.”

She asked her followers to “#SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives.” Among the memories Sanjana shared, one shows her sitting on a sidecar of a motorbike, preparing for a shot. Sanjana also added pictures of the film’s screenplay, a shot of the monitor, and pictures of herself studying the script and getting her makeup done.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara went on floors two years ago, Mukesh Chhabra says ‘sab badal gaya’

Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s novel The Fault in our Stars. It will be the final screen appearance of Sushant, who died by suicide on June 14. The film is slated for a July 24 release on Disney+Hotstar.

