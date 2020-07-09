e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara went on floors two years ago, Mukesh Chhabra says 'sab badal gaya'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara went on floors two years ago, Mukesh Chhabra says ‘sab badal gaya’

On the two-year anniversary of Dil Bechara commencing shoot, director Mukesh Chhabra wrote an emotional tweet saying that everything has changed in these two years.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mukesh Chhabra earlier said that Sushant Singh Rajput signed Dil Bechara without even reading the script.
Mukesh Chhabra earlier said that Sushant Singh Rajput signed Dil Bechara without even reading the script.
         

Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter to reminisce about shooting for Dil Bechara, which went on floors exactly two years ago. The film marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film and Sanjana Sanghi’s debut .

Mukesh said that everything has changed in these two years. “9th July, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur ! Sab badal gaya (Everything has changed),” he tweeted.

 

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, before Dil Bechara could release. Mukesh, who knew the actor since his Kai Po Che! days, expressed his grief and said that he could never imagine a situation like this.

Also read: Glee actor Naya Rivera missing, feared dead, after boat ride at lake

Calling Sushant a ‘dear friend’ who always stood by him, Mukesh said, “We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it.”

Dil Bechara is slated for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The trailer, which released on Monday, has garnered over 53 million views on YouTube. Reportedly, with over 8.9 million likes, it has beaten Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame by a huge margin to become the most-liked trailer.

Originally titled Kizie Aur Manny, Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green’s young adult novel The Fault In Our Stars. It tells the story of two people battling cancer, Kizie Basu (played by Sanjana) and Immanuel Rajkumar Jr (played by Sushant) who meet at a support group and fall in love.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

