Pictures from Kajal Aggarwal’s bachelorette party go viral, GOT prequel gets its Viserys Targaryen

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:00 IST

Here are top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

In Sushant Singh Rajput case, CBI to summon eyewitness who saw him with Rhea Chakraborty on June 13: report

In a new twist in the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will summon an eyewitness who claims to have seen Sushant drop Rhea Chakraborty at her apartment on June 13, a day before he died.

Kajal Aggarwal had the most Instagram-perfect, at-home bachelorette party with her friends. See pics

Kajal Aggarwal announced on Tuesday that she will soon be tying the know with businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Planning a wedding in the time of coronavirus can pose a big challenge but Kajal and her friends seem to have it under control.

RIP Anil Devgan: Priyanka Chopra recalls working with him in Blackmail, Karan Johar and Sonu Sood mourn the loss of late filmmaker

Filmmaker Anil Devgan, cousin of actor Ajay Devgn, died at the age of 45 on Monday night. He had directed Ajay’s hit films, Raju Chacha and Blackmail. Several of their Bollywood colleagues including Priyanka Chopra and friends mourned his demise on social media. Ajay had earlier said that there would not be a prayer meet for his brother due to coronavirus pandemic.

GOT prequel House of the Dragon brings Paddy Considine on board as king Viserys Targaryen

The makers of the upcoming Game of Thrones (GOT) prequel series, House of the Dragon, took British actor Paddy Considine on board to play King Viserys Targaryen. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Game of Thrones.

Bigg Boss 14 day 3 written updates: Sidharth Shukla says he wants to marry Nikki Tamboli

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was all chaos with not just contestants but even seniors Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan locking horns over various issues. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, began its 14th season this weekend.

