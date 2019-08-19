Pooja Batra chills with husband Nawab Shah in a pool, fans hilariously calls them ‘beauty and the beast’

bollywood

Aug 19, 2019

Actor Pooja Batra recently joined husband and actor Nawab Shah on the sets of Dabangg 3 in Bhopal. When Nawab was not shooting for the dance number Munna Badnaam Hua with Salman Khan, he made sure he spent quality time with Pooja and shared a picture of their pool time.

Sharing their pool picture on Instagram, Nawab wrote, “Sunday Kay funday.” While Nawab can be seen with his flexing biceps and six pack abs, Pooja is in a red bikini. Pooja reacted to the picture with several heart emojis.

Their fans also loved the picture shot at their hotel. A fan called them, “Beauty and the beast” whereas another wrote, “This man is going better day by day.” A fan even called Nawab, “Indian hulk.”

Nawab and Salman will be seen performing together in the song Munna Badnam Hua. The song will be an integral part of Dabangg 3 which will be a prequel to the other two films in the hit franchise. According to a report on Spotbye, Pooja arrived on the sets of the film to watch Nawab shoot for his first dance number.

The couple have shared many more pictures from their time in Bhopal.

Pooja and Nawab tied the knot in July as per Arya Samaj rituals. Pooja had earlier told Spotboye in an interview, “I knew Nawab from the time I began my acting career. In fact, we started our careers together. Though we were not in the same batch, but we knew each other. We used to party together, hangout with common friends. But it’s only now that a friend of mine reconnected us. Before that, I was in America. Nawab was doing his thing and I was doing mine. After this reconnection, it happened instantly. I think the timing was right. Both of us wanted a relationship and right partner for life. Hence, the timing was the key.”

Nawab will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. He will seen as Ibrahim Khan Gardi and has bulked up for the film, which stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles.

Pooja was earlier married to a surgeon, Sonu Ahluwalia for nine years before they got divorced in 2011. She won the Miss India Asia-Pacific title in 1993 and shot to fame with the 1997 film Virasat, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Tabu.

Aug 19, 2019