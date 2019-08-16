Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Bina Kak, shoots for Dabangg 3 in heavy rain. See pics

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with actor-turned-politician Bina Kak in Jaipur on Thursday. Bina took to her Instagram, on which she shared a string of photographs of her tying a Rakhi to Salman, who is busy shooting for the third instalment of Dabangg in Jaipur.

In an image, Bina is seen posing with Salman and her two children, and captioned it: “Rakhi celebration at home Jaipur. Blissful having my brother like son at home... Shooting Dabangg.” In the second photograph, Bina said that Salman brings “in so much love and positivity with him.” She also shared a photograph of filmmaker-choroegrapher-actor Prabhudheva smiling at the camera along with her sons.

Bina Kak has acted in many Salman-starrer Bollywood movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and God Tussi Great Ho.

Salman also shared a video from himself from the rain-drenched sets of Dabangg 3. In the video, the actor is seen sporting a black shirt and his iconic moustache from the film.

“Happy Independence Day. Happy Rakhi and happy rain in beautiful Jaipur, Rajasthan,” he says in the video Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva, and produced by Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan.

The film will also launch a new face Saiee, daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. According to reports, she will play the love interest of superstar Salman’s character, Chulbul Panday.

