Pooja Batra, Nawab Shah attend Golden Globes after-party, share photos from red carpet

bollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:42 IST

Priyanka Chopra was not the only one representing India at the Golden Globes 2020, it has now emerged. Actor Pooja Batra and husband Nawab Shah were also at the 77th edition of the awards ceremony, albeit the after-party.

Pooja and Nawab took to Instagram to share their Golden Globes experience. Dressed in a high-neck kurta with a trail, Pooja looked beautiful and was accompanied at the event by her husband in a classic tuxedo.

Pooja shared a photo of her look for the night, and wrote, “Thank you @hbo for an awesome evening @goldenglobes.” Sharing an earlier photo, she wrote, “Going All Golden for the Globes.” Nawab shared a photo with The Dictator actor Sacha Baron Cohen and wrote: “Dictator blues.”

Pooja and Nawab got married in July this year in a quiet ceremony in Delhi. Nawab later said in an interview, “I proposed to her in front of my family. It wasn’t planned at all and it just happened. It was overwhelming for the two of us. When you know he or she is the right person, you are excited and motivated to live life. I keep telling her that we have less time as we have to grow together and also have babies. We need to travel, we both love reading and writing, and as we say, ‘Zindagi chotti hai’ so why not do things that we like.”

Pooja Batra was last seen in the film Mirror Game in 2017 while Nawab Shah recently appeared in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.