Pooja Batra poses with her Tesla Model 3 before the car is even launched in India, see pic

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:54 IST

Bollywood actor Pooja Batra has got her hands on a brand new car that is yet to be launched in India. The actor has shared a picture with Tesla Modle 3 all-electric sedan on her Instagram page.

Sharing the image, Pooja wrote, “Love my car @teslamotors #nocarbonfootprint #tesla3.” Pooja is wearing a red top and denims as she poses with her new car.

Tesla does not sell the car in India and the actor-model may have bought it in California. However, the company is likely to launch with its Model 3 cars in India later this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had told IIT Madras’ The Avishkar Hyperloop team, which participated in the finals of global competition SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition 2019, that Tesla may be launched in India this year.

Pooja got married earlier this year in a secret ceremony to Nawab Shah in Delhi. Talking about it, Nawab had said, “I proposed to her in front of my family. It wasn’t planned at all and it just happened. It was overwhelming for the two of us. When you know he or she is the right person, you are excited and motivated to live life. I keep telling her that we have less time as we have to grow together and also have babies. We need to travel, we both love reading and writing, and as we say, ‘Zindagi chotti hai’ so why not do things that we like.”

Pooja and Nawab had shared pictures of the ceremony on social media, announcing the wedding.

She was earlier married to a surgeon Sonu Ahluwalia for nine years before getting divorced in 2011. Pooja had won the Miss India Asia-Pacific title in 1993 and shot to fame with the 1997 film Virasat, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Tabu.

Nawab will soon be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat where he will essay the role of Ibrahim Khan Gardi. Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Nawab will also be seen grooving along with Salman Khan to the special song Munna Badnaam Hua in Dabangg 3.

