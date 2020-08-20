e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Pooja Bedi says past relationships did not make her wary of marrying again, kids Alaya and Omar are fond of all her exes

Pooja Bedi says past relationships did not make her wary of marrying again, kids Alaya and Omar are fond of all her exes

Pooja Bedi, who is engaged to Maneck Contractor, said that her past relationships have not turned her off the idea of marriage.

bollywood Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor got engaged last year.
Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor got engaged last year.
         

Actor Pooja Bedi said that her unsuccessful marriage to Farhan Furniturewala and past relationships did not make her cynical about marriage. She is currently engaged to businessman Maneck Contractor.

In an interview with The Times of India, Pooja said, “Experiences in life are supposed to make you better, not bitter. If one marriage doesn’t work out, it’s not necessary that the second one won’t. My dad (Kabir Bedi) has been married four times. He has married some wonderful women, we have had wonderful step-moms and his relationships and marriages have taken him from strength to strength.”

Pooja called herself a believer in the institution of marriage and said that her children - Alaya F and Omar - have been encouraging her to ‘settle down’. She has been a single mother to them since her divorce in 2003.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

“They are still fond of the wonderful men I brought in their life, they are fond of all my exes. But they don’t want me to mess this up. They are extremely fond of Maneck. They even tell me: ‘Mummy, look at Daddy (Farhan Furniturewala), he has married Laila aunty (Laila Khan, Feroz Khan’s daughter) and had a child,” she said.

Maneck was Pooja’s senior at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and they reconnected after many years on a WhatsApp group chat. They began dating in 2018 and on Valentine’s Day last year, he asked her to marry him in the most romantic way possible.

Pooja had announced her engagement on Twitter by sharing two pictures - one of her engagement ring and another with her fiancé Maneck. “He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor’s proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm,” she had written.

