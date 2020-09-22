e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for assaulting her, days after wedding: report

Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for assaulting her, days after wedding: report

Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Bombay, whom she married on September 1, has been arrested for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting her, as per reports.

bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay tied the knot on September 1.
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay tied the knot on September 1.
         

Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her, police said. The couple tied the knot on September 1.

The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Poonam is currently shooting for a film, said an official. "Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said, according to PTI. She was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

Poonam and Sam, who were in a live-in relationship for around two years, got married at their home in Bandra, with only their close friends and family members in attendance. Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

Earlier, in May, it was reported that Poonam and Sam were booked by the Mumbai Police for violating the rules of the lockdown and going on a drive. However, she denied the news.

Also read: Poonam Pandey says her wedding was not a secret: ‘Sam Bombay and I are the most notorious couple

Calling Sam and herself ‘the most notorious couple’, she had spoken about their love story in a recent Bombay Times interview. She’d said, “We couldn’t ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since. I’ll need three months to list everything that made me fall in love with him. Of course, I’m going to brag about my husband being the smartest on the planet according to me. Jokes apart, we are very similar in many ways. He is my best friend and the amazing part is that we’re so thick that we can read each other’s mind.”

(with agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
RR vs CSK Live: Samson falls after 9 sixes, CSK hit back with 2 strikes
RR vs CSK Live: Samson falls after 9 sixes, CSK hit back with 2 strikes
India’s projects in Africa ‘empower rather than extract’: Jaishankar
India’s projects in Africa ‘empower rather than extract’: Jaishankar
Stubble burning: 332 villages identified as red zones in Haryana
Stubble burning: 332 villages identified as red zones in Haryana
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In