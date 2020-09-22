Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for assaulting her, days after wedding: report

bollywood

Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her, police said. The couple tied the knot on September 1.

The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Poonam is currently shooting for a film, said an official. "Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said, according to PTI. She was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

Poonam and Sam, who were in a live-in relationship for around two years, got married at their home in Bandra, with only their close friends and family members in attendance. Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

Earlier, in May, it was reported that Poonam and Sam were booked by the Mumbai Police for violating the rules of the lockdown and going on a drive. However, she denied the news.

Calling Sam and herself ‘the most notorious couple’, she had spoken about their love story in a recent Bombay Times interview. She’d said, “We couldn’t ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since. I’ll need three months to list everything that made me fall in love with him. Of course, I’m going to brag about my husband being the smartest on the planet according to me. Jokes apart, we are very similar in many ways. He is my best friend and the amazing part is that we’re so thick that we can read each other’s mind.”

