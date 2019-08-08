Pregnant Amy Jackson embraces her weight gain, stretch marks in a new topless pic

bollywood

Actor Amy Jackson, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend George Panayiotou, has been sharing pictures of herself to update her fans on her journey. Her latest post is all about embracing the weight gain, stretch marks and everything that comes with pregnancy.

In the fresh picture that the actor shared on Instagram, she can be seen posing topless in a lower and a large hat. She wrote in the caption, “Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I’m officially in week 33 of pregnancy... Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between #MOTHERHODO.”

Last week, Amy shared pictures from her lunch at the BLenheIm Palace . “Beautiful afternoon for The Long Summer Lunch,” she wrote alongside the pictures where she is seen posing in front of the palace. She wore a printed long dress and looked gorgeous in the outfit that outlined her baby bump.

Earlier, Amy shared a picture where she posed in a figure-hugging black gown with a thigh-high slit. She captioned the picture, “Wurrrkin Mamma | thrilled to bitssss with these images from this fabulous female.” Actor Lisa Haydon had commented to the post, “Uff holy smokes...mama!!!!” A fan reacted to the picture saying, “HOW ARE U REAL So hot.” Another wrote, “You’re unreal!” One more user commented, “Just so incredible. can’t wait for you to meet your little angel now!”

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. She was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 (2018), which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. She has also worked in Bollywood films including Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 09:50 IST