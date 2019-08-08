Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans as he reaches Australia, takes a group selfie. Watch video

bollywood

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed late Wednesday as he arrived in Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) that begins August 8 and will be held till August 14.

In a video that has surfaced online, Shah Rukh is seen getting out of his car to a cheering crowd and borrows the phone of a fan who is trying to click his picture. He then takes a group selfie with the gathered fans before getting back in the car. He is simply dressed in black casuals and is seen sporting a beanie hat and shades in the video.

Shah Rukh is the chief guest at the festival where he will also attend a special screening of his 1995 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film’s director Karan Johar will also be present for the screening.

The actor will also receive an honorary doctorate at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne from Australian University La Trobe, in recognition of his MEER Foundation and his unparalleled achievements in the Indian entertainment industry, a press statement said. The MEER Foundation supports underprivileged children and fights for women’s empowerment.

Reacting to the announcement, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “I’m proud to be conferred with a great University like La Trobe which has a long-standing relationship with Indian culture and impressive track record in advocating for women’s equality. I feel truly privileged to receive this Honorary Doctorate and I would like to sincerely thank La Trobe for choosing to recognise my achievements in such a humbling way.”

Television actor Karan Tacker will host the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards Gala. “I am looking forward to experiencing the IFFM frenzy first hand. With such prestigious guests attending the event like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, it will be an absolute honour to be in their presence. 2018 was a game changing year for the movies and the films that are nominated are reflective of how far we have come,” Karan had said in a statement.

