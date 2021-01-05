e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Pregnant Anushka Sharma wants nothing but a nap in new advertisement, see pics here

Pregnant Anushka Sharma wants nothing but a nap in new advertisement, see pics here

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new advertisement, in which she cradles her baby bump, wanting nothing more than a nap.

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma in a still from her new advertisement.
Anushka Sharma in a still from her new advertisement.
         

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, has appeared in a new advertisement. She shared the commercial on Instagram.

The video shows a pregnant Anushka lounging on a couch, desperate for a nap. Unwilling to venture outside for some paperwork, she realises that she can do it over the phone. Her work done, she relaxes on the couch and cradles her belly.

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In a separate post, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’.

Earlier this week, she shared a boomerang video of herself, working out in a gym. Anushka has shared several social media updates during her pregnancy.

In a recent interview to Vogue, she spoke about her pregnancy, and how she plans on raising her child with Virat. “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted,” she said in the interview.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, sweats it out in the gym in new workout video

Anushka was last seen on screen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. While she hasn’t announced any new acting projects, she produced the streaming hits Bulbbul and Paatal Lok through her Clean Slate Filmz banner, and has said that she wants to return to work within four months of giving birth.

