Priyanka Chopra becomes second Indian to cross 50 million followers on Instagram after Virat Kohli

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:00 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra crossed 50 million followers on Instagram on Thursday. However, she is not the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Earlier this week, cricket star Virat Kohli became the first Indian to cross 50 million followers on Instagram. He currently has 50.2 million followers on the image sharing app. Virat and Priyanka are lead Deepika Padukone, who has 44.2 million followers.

Priyanka and Virat were the only Indian celebrities to have made it to the 2019 Instagram Rich List. The list reveals who makes how much money through their sponsored posts on Instagram.

Priyanka took the 19th spot with $271,000 earned per post. Virat, meanwhile, was at the 23rd spot with $196,000 earned with each post. The list was topped by reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner with $1,266,000 earned with each promoted post.

However, neither the actor nor the cricketer are the most followed Indians on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian with 53 million followers. He is followed by Amitabh Bachchan on the second spot, who has 40 million followers. Priyanka has 25 million followers on the microblogging website.

Last year, Priyanka retained the number one position on the global Social Media Climbers chart, published by the Hollywood Reporter. She replaced previous champion Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who slipped to the number six spot.

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. She has finished shooting for Netflix film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

