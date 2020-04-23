Priyanka Chopra celebrates Earth Day with sunny selfies: ‘We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected’

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 07:55 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared two sun-kissed selfies on Thursday to celebrate Earth Day with the world. The photos show her basking in the sun with tousled hair and a big smile.

“We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay,” she wrote in the caption. While many fans showered her with compliments, others were confused how her pictures had anything to do with nature or Earth Day.

We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. 🌎 #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay pic.twitter.com/HW4paci0LR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 22, 2020

“How is this picture related to your tweet at all. Did I miss something?,” wrote one. “Um, maybe share a photo of I don’t know...nature, the Earth, etc,” wrote another. “What you have done to heal Mother Earth? Posing a photo,” read another comment.

Priyanka was recently a part of Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home event where she and multiple other celebrities from around the world raised $127 million for Covid-19 relief. She lauded the World Health Organisation, Global Citizen and musician Lady Gaga for the success of the virtual concert. “Im honored to have been a part of One World #TogetherAtHome last night. Thank you @glblctzn and @ladygaga for your creativity and humanity, and congratulations on raising $127.9M for COVID-19 relief,” she tweeted.

“To all the healthcare workers out there, essential workers and everyone who is working through this...thank you for fighting for us every single day. Thank you, thank you, thank you...humanity will forever be indebted,” she added.

The actor also took to twitter and posted a video of her message about how the pandemic has affected refugees around the world and also posted the video some of the other performances that she liked.

Priyanka is currently in lockdown with her husband and singer Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home.

