Priyanka Chopra channels her inner gypsy for new magazine photo shoot, see pic here

Priyanka Chopra channels her inner gypsy for new magazine photo shoot, see pic here

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black as she poses for a magazine photo shoot. See her latest pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Netflix film, The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao.
Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Netflix film, The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new picture of herself from her recent cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, (Singapore edition). The black and white picture is latest of the many pictures she has shared from the shoot.

Posting this picture, she simply wrote “Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, March 2020”. A pensively-looking Priyanka is lost in thought and looks pretty unconventional. 

View this post on Instagram

Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, March 2020

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, March 2020

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, March 2020

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka was recently in India to walk the ramp as part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Post that Priyanka met with her besties Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif at the latter’s home. Sharing a picture with Priyanka, Katrina wrote on Instagram, “A little make up party #kaybeauty @priyankachopra .... from our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it’s always a blast with u @kaybykatrina.” In the picture, Priyanka and Katrina posed with a handful of eye-pencils and lip colours. 

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Netflix film, The White Tiger. Based on the book of writer Aravind Adiga, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao. It has been directed by Iranian-American director Ramin Bahrani. Priyanka has signed on for the role of Ma Anand Sheela for an Amazon Studios’s movie dubbed Sheela. The film is based on the life of the personal secretary of Osho, Ma Anand Sheela. Interest in her rose after the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country was aired. Sheela was in-charge of managing Rajneeshpuram, an ashram in Wasco County, Oregon.

Also read: Step inside Anupam Kher’s New York home with Abhishek Bachchan. Watch video

She was a spiritual adviser and the primary perpetrator of the 1984 Rajneesh bio terror attack in Oregon.

The film will be directed be Rain Man director Barry Levinson and has been written by Nick Yarborough, says a report in Deadline. Priyanka will produce the movie through her Purple Pebble Pictures, along with Levinson’s Baltimore Pictures and Permut Presentations’ David Permut and Jason Sosnoff.

The actor is also set to play a lead in The Matrix reboot and will star in the Netflix films We Can Be Heroes. She also has a project with Mindy Kaling.

(With PTI inputs)

