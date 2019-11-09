e-paper
Priyanka Chopra enjoys family time in Delhi as she takes break from The White Tiger shoot. See pics

Away from husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra spent some time in Delhi with her mother, brother and cousins. See her pics here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2019 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and other loved ones.
Actor Priyanka Chopra took a well-earned break from work on Friday to spend some quality time with her family. Priyanka is currently in New Delhi where she is shooting for her next film, The White Tiger.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures from the night. She is seen posing with all her cousins, aunts and uncles and even her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and her brother Sidharth. The actor wore a black shirt and skirt with knee-high boots.

“Family nights.. happy birthday @kunalbhogal,” she wrote with a bunch of pictures of the whole family and her cousin who celebrated his birthday. See their pics here:

 

 

Priyanka has been in Delhi since late last month to shoot for the film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Concerned about Delhi’s rising air pollution, she even made a post about it. Priyanka shared a photograph of herself wearing a mask, noting how difficult it is to cope with the air pollution and thanked the team for providing air purifiers and masks. “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We are blessed with air purifiers and masks,” she captioned the image. “Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe,” she wrote.

The White Tiger is adapted from Aravind Adiga’s Booker prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon starrer Fahrenheit 451, will be directing the project, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Apart from Priyanka and Rajkummar, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film.

In Delhi, Priyanka also enjoyed ‘Daulat Ki Chaat’ at a restaurant. “Cash in my dessert. Now that’s a first #daulatkichaat #onlyinindia #delhistories #setlife #thewhitetiger,” she wrote with a picture of the dessert and herself looking longingly at it. Surrounded with edible Rs 500 notes, the dessert was decorated with nuts.

