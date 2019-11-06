Priyanka Chopra gets dessert stuffed with Rs 500 notes, Rajkummar Rao captures the moment

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:32 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is enjoying a sweet time while shooting for her upcoming film, The White Tiger. Priyanka has shared a picture from a Delhi restaurant, clicked by her co-star Rajkummar Rao.

In the picture, she is seen gazing at an interesting dessert placed in front of her. The sweet dish is topped with fake Rs 500 notes and is called ‘daulat ki chaat’. “Cash in my dessert. Now that’s a first #daulatkichaat #onlyinindia #delhistories #setlife #thewhitetiger-@rajkummar_rao,” she captioned the post.

The White Tiger is produced by Netflix and is based on Aravind Adga’s Booker Prize-winning book. The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon starrer Fahrenheit 451, will be directing the project. Newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by Mukul Deora.

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka also shared a post on her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas’ birthday. In her wish for Kevin said that he always has her back, quite literally. She shared a still from her wedding where Nick holds the actor in his hands while Kevin is seen supporting her.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan is called ‘unemployed’ by a troll, actor’s response is dignity itself

“To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads,” she wrote.

Priyanka has been in Delhi for almost a week, suffering the dangerous smog. She shared a photograph of herself wearing a mask, noting how difficult it is to cope with the air pollution and thanked the team for providing air purifiers and masks. The photograph got over 14,26,486 likes, but there is a section of social media that seized the chance to take a jibe at Priyanka’s smoking habit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more