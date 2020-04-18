Priyanka Chopra gets irritated with a constant sound in the background in her failed attempt at doing a live chat, watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 09:38 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been in the forefront of spreading awareness about Covid-19. A video clip shows her getting irritated with a constant sound in the background as she tries to conduct a live chat with one of the winners of $100,000 which the actor has been donating for the cause of coronavirus warriors.

In it, we see a close-up of Priyanka as she sits to record her video. She says, “I know we are all trying to do the best we can.” Suddenly, there is a sound of something, perhaps a vessel, falling in the kitchen. Priyanka attempts to say some more but is visibly irritated with the sound. We also see a man, with his back to the camera, walking in the background.

This was from an Instagram live that Priyanka was attempting to do on Friday. While Priyanka was seen looking intently at the camera, it appeared something wasn’t right. Husband Nick Jonas also made a brief appearance during the live chat.

Priyanka, alongwith Shah Rukh Khan, will feature One World: Together At Home, a virtual concert organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen. Curated by pop star Lady Gaga, the concert will stream on April 18 on multiple global platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video and Apple.

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a selfie, where the sun ray hit her face and added glow to her skin. “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world,” she captioned the image, which has received millions of ‘likes’ on the photo-sharing website.

Last month, Priyanka and husband Nick contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Priyanka had taken to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others. She also pledged to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit in the crisis.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more