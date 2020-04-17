e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares a sunny selfie from lockdown in LA: ‘There is always light at the end of the tunnel’

Priyanka Chopra shares a sunny selfie from lockdown in LA: ‘There is always light at the end of the tunnel’

Priyanka Chopra shared a message of hope for her fans with a bright and sunny selfie from her home in LA.

bollywood Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra is in LA with husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra is in LA with husband Nick Jonas.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra is inspiring her fans to stay positive and look forward to better days amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor is at her home in Los Angeles with singer husband Nick Jonas. The couple are practising social distancing together.

On Thursday, Priyanka shared a sun-kissed selfie from her house. “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world,” she captioned her post. Her fans complimented her in the comments section “Beautiful light on a power woman,” wrote one. “Absolutely Gorgeous” wrote another. Make up artist Pati Dubroff wrote, “I miss this face.”

 

Priyanka will soon be a part of One World: Together At Home, a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.Launched by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization, it will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, One World: Together At Home will include performances and appearances by Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lilly Singh and even Shah Rukh Khan among many other celebrities.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor also hosting her sister Shaheen at his home? Mom Soni Razdan says the sisters are living apart

Priyanka recently shared that she is helping the students in Los Angeles in adapting to virtual classrooms amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself talking about helping students with the new concept. Priyanka last week pledged to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit in the health crisis.

Priyanka and Nick have also donated to organisations like the PM-Cares Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
One-third of India lives in red zones, Tamil Nadu leads the list
One-third of India lives in red zones, Tamil Nadu leads the list
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
China economy shrank 6.8% in Q1, first contraction in decades: Official
China economy shrank 6.8% in Q1, first contraction in decades: Official
India begins controlled trials of plasma therapy
India begins controlled trials of plasma therapy
Why India should do random testing
Why India should do random testing
Donald Trump upbeat despite 2,494 deaths in US in a day
Donald Trump upbeat despite 2,494 deaths in US in a day
Your voice may be able to tell if you have Covid
Your voice may be able to tell if you have Covid
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

bollywood news