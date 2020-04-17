Priyanka Chopra shares a sunny selfie from lockdown in LA: ‘There is always light at the end of the tunnel’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:19 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is inspiring her fans to stay positive and look forward to better days amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor is at her home in Los Angeles with singer husband Nick Jonas. The couple are practising social distancing together.

On Thursday, Priyanka shared a sun-kissed selfie from her house. “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world,” she captioned her post. Her fans complimented her in the comments section “Beautiful light on a power woman,” wrote one. “Absolutely Gorgeous” wrote another. Make up artist Pati Dubroff wrote, “I miss this face.”

Priyanka will soon be a part of One World: Together At Home, a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.Launched by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization, it will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, One World: Together At Home will include performances and appearances by Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lilly Singh and even Shah Rukh Khan among many other celebrities.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor also hosting her sister Shaheen at his home? Mom Soni Razdan says the sisters are living apart

Priyanka recently shared that she is helping the students in Los Angeles in adapting to virtual classrooms amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself talking about helping students with the new concept. Priyanka last week pledged to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit in the health crisis.

Priyanka and Nick have also donated to organisations like the PM-Cares Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj.

Follow @htshowbiz for more