Priyanka Chopra hitches a ride on Nick Jonas’ back while he does push-ups. See pic here

Priyanka Chopra has shared a new Instagram picture, which shows her sitting on Nick Jonas’ back while he does push-ups. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 10, 2020 14:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas goof off in new picture.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new Instagram post, in which she is sitting on her husband, singer Nick Jonas’ back, while he does push-ups. Priyanka and Nick are in Los Angeles, where they’ve spent the duration of the coronavirus lockdown.

“Push ups are my favourite exercise,” she wrote in her caption. Their fans loved seeing them together. “U both make such an adorable couple,” one person wrote. Another person called them “the cutest couple I have ever seen.”

 

Priyanka and Nick recently welcomed a new member to their family -- a rescue dog named Panda. The actor had shared a picture of Panda on Instagram earlier in the week. She’d written in her caption, “Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepherd mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!”

Despite being away from them for months, Priyanka has been in touch with her family in India via Zoom. In a recent interview to People, she said, “I’m asthmatic and my husband’s type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I’ve had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we’ve done a few socially distanced lunches.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome new member to their family, a little rescue dog named Panda. See pics

Priyanka has a host of projects lined up, including The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes, the Ma Anand Sheela biopic, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, an Amazon show with Richard Madden and Matrix 4.

