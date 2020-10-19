Priyanka Chopra is the most doting aunt in new picture with niece, says she’s missing home

bollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 07:38 IST

Priyanka Chopra has been missing her family amid coronavirus pandemic and has shared a glimpse of her home away from home. Few days after she informed her fans about being in Europe, the actor has now shared an adorable picture with her niece Sky Krishna from their quality time together in Los Angeles. It’s not clear if the picture is a throwback.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Miss home.. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti.” The cute click shows a lesser seen side of Priyanka who dotes on her niece to no end and had often visited her to hang around during the pandemic. The former Miss World is seen with spectacles, looking at her cellphone in one hand and has her other hand around Sky Krishna, who is seen huddled on the couch with her.

The post garnered more than 3 lakh ‘likes’ within a few hours and hundreds of friends and fans took to the comments section to shower the actor with love. While husband Nick Jonas and her The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar liked the post, one of her friends from India wrote, “Home misses you.”

A fan commented to the picture, “Awwwwweeeee so sweet,” another called her a “future mother”. Some of her fans also enquired if she was happy in Los Angeles as one of them reacted, “I’m sure Nick is making sure everything is good there.”

Priyanka had once opened up about how she managed to keep in touch with her family during the pandemic. She had told People magazine in an interview, “I’m asthmatic and my husband’s type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I’ve had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we’ve done a few socially distanced lunches.”

“If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that’s virtually or whether that’s in a socially distant way, I think that’s really important to feel a sense of normalcy,” she added.

