Priyanka Chopra looks stunning as she enjoys the ‘last few days of summer’, sis-in-law Danielle is all hearts

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:30 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a glamourous new picture on social media, enjoying the final few summer days, on Thursday. Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

The stunning new photo shows her in a white top with spaghetti straps and large, retro sunglasses. She has her eyes closed and a smile on her face as soft sunlight falls on her face. “The last few days of summer,” she captioned the post. The picture was clicked by Priyanka’s cousin Divya Jyoti.

The picture got a tonne of likes and comments on Instagram and Twitter. Even Priyanka’s sister-in-law, Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas left a heart emoji on the post. Actor Nargis Fakhri commented, “Nice shot.”

Also on Wednesday night, Priyanka retweeted a video of a young girl reciting her speech with perfection. Priyanka was impressed with the girl and her oratory skills and wrote, “There are moments that make you want to hit pause, and finding this video was one of them. To hear this little girl so assertively recite excerpts from old speeches of mine was really cool and humbling. Shivani, thank you for sharing. Lots of love to you and your beautiful little girl...I have no doubt her future is bright. I look forward to meeting her someday.”

Priyanka and Nick welcomed a new furry member into their family last month, a dog called Panda. She recently posted an adorable picture with Panda on Instagram. In the picture, she is seen in a casual avatar, as she sports a grey T-shirt, accessorised with square rimmed shades.

With her hair tied in a high pony, the actor is also seen sporting a face mask while she holds Panda and shares an affectionate hug. “Can’t get enough. @pandathepunk,” she wrote.

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink and has a tonne of projects in her kitty. She has The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, Amazon Prime series Citadel and reality show Sangeet, Robert Rodriguez’s movie We Could Be Heroes and others.

