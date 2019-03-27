Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan hits in hilarious parody videos. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been putting out new videos from their Miami vacation/work trip, and their fans have been waiting patiently, ready to parody them. New videos of Priyanka and her husband, made to appear as if they’re grooving to ‘90s hits, have been shared online by fans.

The video is a parody of the original post, shared by Nick, in which him and his brothers - along with Priyanka and Sophie Turner - are singing the Jonas Brothers’ reunion song, Sucker. The parody replaces Sucker with Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, the popular song from Priyanka and Salman Khan’s 2004 film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

I’m crying what have I done 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c62k5vaiE9 — Stacy (@StacySuperDuper) March 26, 2019

“I’m crying what have I done,” wrote a fan account @StacySuperDuper, who followed the post up a few hours later with another, this time set to the tunes of Chaand Sitare Phool Aur Khushboo from the 1999 film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. “The sequel????” Stacy tweeted alongside the video, which shows the Jonas Brothers dancing on the deck of a yacht, smoking cigars. The original tweet has close to 4000 ‘likes’ and the second one has more than 300 ‘likes’.

There is fan account on Twitter dedicated exclusively to parody videos of the Jonas Brothers dancing to old hits. The account takes the same video and sets it to music by Miley Cyrus, the Chainsmokers and others.

Best of Both Worlds - Hannah Montana pic.twitter.com/RM9jsJlsWM — Jonas Brothers Dancing To (@DancingJonas) March 27, 2019

Priyanka and Nick shared their own Bollywood music video on Tuesday, in which they can be seen dancing to Tareefan, from Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent film, Veere Di Wedding. “Ya Bebo,” Priyanka says in the video, which she captioned, “When Bollywood music kicks in.” Both Sonam and her sister, producer Rhea Kapoor, have reacted to the video.

Speaking of videos, Nick and the band are in Miami to shoot a new Jonas Brothers music video. The brothers had said in a recent Huffington Post interview that they intend on creating more music as part of their reunion, and will also go on a world tour. Pictures from the sets of the shoot have also been shared online.

