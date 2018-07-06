Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas indulge in cute PDA in New York as they go cycling together. See new pics

Rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making it really difficult for everyone to keep calling them that. They were spotted enjoying time together in New York City, wearing matching white t-shirts and wait for it, holding hands.

If they hadn’t made it clear before, these new pictures are the biggest sign that they are officially dating. We can see them enjoying the NYC sunshine as they walk hand-in-hand. In another picture, Priyanka can be seen playfully ruffling Nick’s hair.

While they didn’t explicitly express their affection, they did sneak a hand-hold here and there during their India trip last month.

They arrived in India in June for a short holiday and attended the engagement of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta as well. They included a vacation within a vacation when they took off for Goa with Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth. During his time in India, Nick also met Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. She said that it was too early for her to form a definitive opinion about him because they’d met for a short time and in the company of several others.

They then jetted off to Brazil, where Nick was scheduled to perform at the VillaMax festival. Pictures from Mumbai,Goa and Brazil were shared online by multiple sources, including Priyanka and Nick themselves. During this time, they also seemingly made their relationship ‘Instagram official’.

Priyanka and Nick met during the 2017 Met Gala, where they were walking the ramp for Ralph Lauren. When Jimmy Kimmel asked her point blank if she was dating Nick, she laughed it off.

