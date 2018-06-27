Priyanka Chopra shares new Goa picture with ‘favourite man’ Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday shared a new picture from her Goa vacation with her family and rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. The actor’s photo, shared on her Instagram stories and preserved for you all here, shows her brother and Nick with gazing at the sea with their backs to the camera. Priyanka captioned the picture ‘my favourite men,’ and added a heart emoji along with it.

Priyanka and Nick arrived in Mumbai last week where she introduced him to her friends and family, including her mother. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Chopra told DNA.

That same night, Nick seemed to have made their relationship official on social media. In a video that he shared on his Instagram story, Priyanka’s smile is seen getting bigger as she comes toward the camera, which is presumably operated by Jonas. He captioned the video, ‘Her’, and used the same emoji Priyanka used in the new Goa picture.

Shortly afterwards, they took off for Goa for a vacation, along with Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth.

They’ve been sharing frequent pictures from Goa on their social media accounts. During all this a Filmfare report claimed on Tuesday evening that Priyanka and Nick are all set to get engaged either at the end of July or early in August. The report quoted a source quite close to the Quantico star.

Priyanka also posted a new picture of herself resting on a flight while on her way back from Goa on Wednesday. She captioned the picture, “When you’re exhausted from vacationing. #thestruggleisreal.”

Priyanka recently gave company to Nick as his date to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey. She met his extended family including his brother Kevin and his wife and daughter. She was spotted having a great time at the wedding, walking hand-in-hand with Nick and laughing over conversations with his cousins.

Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala where they both arrived together on the red carpet wearing designs by Ralph Lauren.

