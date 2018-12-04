Here is Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Delhi wedding reception invite. See pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to host a grand wedding reception in New Delhi on November 4. The reception is expected to be attended by the Chopra and Jonas families beside politicians, friends and other celebrities. The newlyweds tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2. The couple can be seen complementing each other in the two pictures shared by People magazine.

Priyanka is seen wearing a Ralph Lauren gown with a long trail during the Christian wedding while Nick opted for a black suit. The diva can be seen in a red lehenga in the other picture from the Hindu wedding ceremony which had Nick in a beige sherwani.

The reception will be hosted at Darbar Hall, Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace over the weekend. While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday.

For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka, 36, wore a red sari, while Jonas, 26, was dressed in a traditional outfit and turban, People magazine reported late Sunday. For their Christian wedding, the couple wore custom-made Ralph Lauren outfits and their wedding parties also donned the same label.

Jodhpur: Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas prepare to depart for Mumbai after their wedding ceremony in Jodhpur. (PTI)

The Hindu wedding took place at the Umaid Bhavan palace grounds with the complete Jonas family in attendance -- Nick’s parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, a pastor who officiated at the Christian wedding, and his brothers, Kevin, accompanied by wife Danielle, Joe and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas. From the bride’s side, all her close friends and family members, including mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara, were present at the ceremony. An E! online source said the bride looked “breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit”.

Prior to the Hindu wedding ceremony, Priyanka and Nick had traditional mehendi and sangeet functions. The couple wore outfits by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for both the ceremonies.

The wedding ceremonies were held in utmost secrecy with no media allowed in. Even the guests were asked not to bring mobile phones with cameras. Other than select pictures from the mehendi and sangeet that were released to the media, only one grainy photograph of Priyanka in red was circulating on social media.

