Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, reportedly stranded in UK, spreads Christmas cheer with Nick Jonas. See new pic

Priyanka Chopra, reportedly stranded in UK, spreads Christmas cheer with Nick Jonas. See new pic

Priyanka Chopra has shared a special Christmas message for her fans. She posed for a picture with husband Nick Jonas, and wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

bollywood Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 07:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose together.
Actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share Christmas greetings with her fans. She posed with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, and their dog, Diana, for a special holiday season picture.

She shared it on Instagram with the caption, “Perfect. From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year.” Nick shared the same picture on his Instagram account, and in his caption wrote that they are missing their other dogs. “Merry Christmas everyone! Sending love to you and your loved ones! @pandathepunk and @ginothegerman mommy and daddy miss you pups!” Priyanka and Nick are currently in London, where she is filming her new movie, Text for You.

 

Earlier this week, she shared a couple of pictures from her wintery stroll with Nick. But with the UK entering a new lockdown, a recent report suggested that Priyanka might be stuck there for a while.

“The producers have halted production at the moment. Their top priority is to ensure the safe return of the cast and crew. Special permissions are being sought to travel back to the US, but the procedure may take longer than usual with the lockdown rules becoming stricter than ever before. It is possible that Priyanka and the rest of the unit will have to stay put in the UK for a while,” a source told Mid-Day.

Also read: We Can Be Heroes movie review: Priyanka Chopra hams her way through Robert Rodriguez’s silly superhero film

Priyanka, who was recently seen in Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes, has a slate of projects lined up. In January, she will star in The White Tige. She has a lucrative deal with Amazon Prime Video in place, which will allow her to produce content across a variety of genres and languages. She has shot for Matrix 4 and also has a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling in the pipeline, as well as a biopic of Osho aide Ma Anand Sheela.

