Priyanka Chopra’s fans can’t believe how much she looks like this American model. See pics

Priyanka Chopra’s fans are going crazy about a new-found doppelganger of the actor. And the fact that she is from an entirely different race makes it even more bizarre.

Detroit, Michigan’s Megan Milan looks unmistakably like the Quantico actor in a recent bunch of pictures posted by her on Twitter. The stunning black model has Priyanka’s big, pouty lips and a similar jawline, something her followers have told her often enough now. “U look like our Bollywood star @priyankachopra,” “She look like Priyanka Chopra,” “Like here.. It’s literally Priyanka,” are just some of the comments on her Instagram posts.

you literally look like @priyankachopra ✨😍 btw you're looking absolutely gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/0TrYVjPX71 — yasemin 🕊 | padmaavat (@ysmnly) February 20, 2018

Dude, You look very much alike @priyankachopra 😱 — Sahil Bhagat (@iamsahilbhagat) February 19, 2018

Woww. A black Priyanka Chopra — DettyGalLeri (@ThinaSinje) February 19, 2018

When you are suspended at Quantico but you have to get to your desk anyway https://t.co/1fFdQ3nh5q — Mit (@Fair_N_sleepy) February 20, 2018

A mix of Priyanka Chopra and Michael Jackson — Ali Baloch (@abaloch111) February 20, 2018

However, this bunch of pictures may be the only one with such stark resemblance. Meghan looks quite different and not much like Priyanka in her other pictures on Instagram. Check them out:

Good morning 🌹 A post shared by Psalms 46:5 (@megan.milan) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

A post shared by Psalms 46:5 (@megan.milan) on Dec 21, 2017 at 10:43am PST

A post shared by Psalms 46:5 (@megan.milan) on Nov 10, 2017 at 9:45am PST

A post shared by Psalms 46:5 (@megan.milan) on Sep 27, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Meanwhile, when Priyanka is not high key/low key posing as a model from Michigan, she is busy shooting for her ABC series Quantico. The actor posted several pictures with her cast mates from the sets on Wednesday. Check them out:

Priyanka will also be seen in Jim Parson and Claire Danes’ A Kid Like Jake and with Rebel Wilson in Isn’t It Romantic? Quantico season 3 airs on April 28.

