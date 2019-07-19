Priyanka Chopra’s massive, five-tier birthday cake is almost as tall as Nick Jonas. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday with close friends and family in Miami. Pictures of her massive, five-tier cake have been shared online.

A ‘J Sisters’ fan club shared a series of images on Instagram, which show Priyanka cutting her birthday cake, surrounded by family. The actor can be seen wearing a red dress, which matches the colours of the cake. She is flanked by husband Nick Jonas and cousin Parineeti Chopra. Her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, was also present.

Priyanka has a tiara that reads ‘birthday girl’ on her head, while the cake is decorated with glitter and ornate designs.

Earlier in the day, Nick had shared a video of Priyanka in the same red dress. He’d wished Priyanka a happy birthday with an Instagram post, captioned, “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday.” Wishing her cousin a happy birthday, Parineeti had written on Instagram: “In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you. Actress or sister @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka’s sister-in-law, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, also wished the actor with an Instagram story. She wrote alongside a picture of the two, “Happy birthday, my sis... love you.” Priyanka’s mother-in-law, Denise, meanwhile, wrote, “Gorgeous birthday for a gorgeous girl! Love you Dil”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 21:21 IST