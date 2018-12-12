Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu responds to ‘sindoor synonymous to bondage’ tweet, shares actor’s pic from work

It is the wedding season in Bollywood. With two high-profile weddings, those of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, we have had endless days of photos and videos of beautiful people and their marriage functions. In the case of both these women, one of the most striking feature was the flourish with which they ‘wore’ their marital status. Both have worn sindoor (vermilion worn by many married Indian women) and chooda (a feature typical of married Punjabi women) with pride and self assurance.

To an entire generation that has gone by, these may have been symbols of patriarchy, but these women are infusing a different value system into it. For them, it may just be a symbol of marital bliss, not subjugation. Standing in agreement with the sentiment is Priyanka’s mother, who shared a picture of a married Priyanka, speaking at a public event. She wrote: “Sindoor not synonymous to bondage!! Watch Priyanka take centre stage.”

Sindoor not synonymous to bondage!! Watch Priyanka take centre stage https://t.co/yWurmtN7Te — Madhu Chopra (@chopramadhu1) December 8, 2018

Dressed in a flowing glittery gown, Priyanka can be seen taking centre stage even as Nick Jonas looks on from sidelines. Madhu declares that sindoor is not a symbol of subjugation. That marriage is no impediment to work was proven by Priyanka, from the word go, when she attended a dating app called Bumble launch, days after her wedding.

She is currently away with husband Nick, enjoying her honeymoon in Oman. Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and December 2, in accordance with Christian and Hindu rituals in Jodhpur’s spectacular Umaid Bhawan. She followed it up with a reception in Delhi on December 4, which was also attended by PM Narendra Modi. The couple will host a reception in Mumbai for her industry friends, reportedly on December 20.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 08:48 IST