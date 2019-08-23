Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu, Sophie Turner dance together hand-in-hand as Jonas Brothers perform. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:26 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra was spotted having a good time with the actor’s sister-in-law Sophie Turner in fresh pictures and video that have surfaced online. Clearly, it is not just the J Sisters (Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle Jonas) who bond well, other family members get along well too.

Madhu and Sophie were spotted dancing, as the Jonas Brothers performed live in Connecticut, USA. The performance was a part of their ongoing Happiness Begins tour. Sophie even twirled Madhu before finishing the dance with a hug. Earlier, they were also spotted hugging each other and Sophie kept whispering sweetly into Madhu’s ears.

Recently, the Jonas family celebrated the 30th birthday of Joe Jonas and they held a James Bond-themed party.

In early August, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their music tour, with Priyanka, Sophie, Danielle and her daughters, Alena and Valentina, accompanying them. “#wivesontour@daniellejonas @sophiet,” Priyanka captioned a picture with all of them together.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in a surprise wedding earlier this year and they later got married for a second time in the south of France. On June 29, they married in a traditional church wedding with close family and friends in attendance. While Sophie stuns in a beautiful white wedding gown, her sister-in-law Priyanka looked gorgeous in a pretty pink saree. She was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka married Nick last year in a three-day grand ceremony that had a number of A-listers in attendance.

Also read: Hina Khan is a lucky girl to find ‘love and friendship’ in boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See her post here

On the work front, Priyanka has completed work on Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which also marks her Bollywood comeback after four years. Co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is slated to hit theatres on October 11. Last seen in Bollywood’s Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka last appearance in Hollywood film was in Isn’t It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 09:25 IST