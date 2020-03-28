Priyanka Chopra’s post says ‘we are less scared together’, gets love from Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan

bollywood

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 11:57 IST

Priyanka Chopra, who’s spending her time with singer husband Nick Jonas in quarantine, has shared a black and white painting about how journeys are better with a partner. The painting is of a rider on a horse and depicts the conversation between the man and the animal.

The painting has a description which read, “‘Everyone is a bit scared’ said the horse’. ‘But we are less scared together’.” Priyanka shared it on her Instagram account with a heart emoji.

Priyanka’s industry friends also loved the message in the painting. Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora dropped heart emojis in their reaction to the post. Sussanne Khan shared a high-five emoji along with a heart and a smiley.

A day before, Nick had shared a small clip in his Instagram stories, showing him and Priyanka working out together. Both of them were seen doing squats with weights in the sun.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra doing squats together.

Priyanka and Nick have been in isolation for almost three weeks now. On the 8th day of their isolation, Priyanka had shared a video in which she opened her heart out about how it all looks like a movie. She had said, “This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing.”

Priyanka has been actively involved in spreading awareness about the coronavirus outbreak. She had also shared a video as she took the hand wash challenge.

