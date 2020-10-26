Priyanka Chopra strikes an impressive shot as she plays golf in Berlin while shooting for Matrix 4. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 18:10 IST

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Berlin, Germany, has found a fun activity to keep her busy in between shots. She is reportedly in the city to shoot for upcoming fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself from a golf course--Golf und Land Club. The video shows her in an all-black outfit, with her hair tied in a high bun. She swigs the club back behind her head and strikes a clean shot. “In between ‘shots’ #PracticeMakesPerfect Thanks for your help @thlpntzk,” she wrote.

Last week, Priyanka had shared picture from the streets of Berlin as she took her pet dog Diana for a walk. “Alles wird gut. Everything will be ok #IssaVibe. @diariesofdiana,” she wrote. The actor also mentioned that her white sweats actually belonged to husband Nick Jonas and she had stolen them from him.

The Matrix 4 will bring back Keanu Reeves in the lead role. It was initially set to open on April 1, 2022 but will now debut on December 22 next year. Wachowski, who had created the franchise with her sister Lilly, is helming the movie from a script she co-wrote with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

Keanu recently appeared as a guest on Andy Cohen’s radio show to talk about the movie. Talking about the project, which reunites him with Wachowski, the actor noted that Wachowski has “created a beautiful story and a beautiful script.” Other actors who star in the film include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff.

Priyanka will also be seen in Netflix movie, The White Tiger. Directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame, is an adaptation of the 2008 Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and marks the debut of newcomer Adarsh Gourav. Sharing first pictures from the movie recently, Priyanka said the film will chronicle Balram’s rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s “animal instinct of survival.”

Also read: Bigg Boss: When Pamela Anderson was paid a bomb for 3 days in the house, admitted she barely knew Salman Khan

“Rajkummar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you. Coming soon to Netflix globally,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter